TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-91 southbound closed in Hartford following multi-vehicle crash

Traffic is backed up on I-91 southbound in Hartford by Exit 33.

Photo: CT DOT Traffic Cam

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 southbound in Hartford is closed half a mile before Exit 32 because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

No further information has been released at this time.

