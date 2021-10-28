Tractor-trailer carrying produce crashes on I-91 North in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-91 North in Wallingford is causing delays Thursday morning.

State police said a tractor-trailer carrying produce crashed into the guardrail near Exit 15 in Wallingford at around 6:20 a.m.

The left lane is currently closed, according to state police. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

#cttraffic I 91nb Exit 15 TT unit carrying produce crashed into the guardrail in median, left lane closed and other lanes eventually will be closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Delays are expected. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 28, 2021

Consumer Protection responded to the scene to determine if the produce had been compromised.

No one was injured.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.