Tractor-trailer carrying produce crashes on I-91 North in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-91 North in Wallingford is causing delays Thursday morning.
State police said a tractor-trailer carrying produce crashed into the guardrail near Exit 15 in Wallingford at around 6:20 a.m.
The left lane is currently closed, according to state police. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Consumer Protection responded to the scene to determine if the produce had been compromised.
No one was injured.
