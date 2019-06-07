Traffic

Traffic Alerts for Stamford, Waterbury, and Waterford during the weekend

(WTNH) - Some major traffic alerts to tell you about going into the weekend that will affect commuters in traveling to and from Stamford, Waterbury, and Waterford

Interstate 95 in Stamford will be closed in both directions near Exit 9 as crews work to replace the bridge that carries Route 1 over the highway.

Detours start Friday night. Work should be wrapped up by Monday morning. 

In Waterbury, the intersection of Freight Street and Northbound Riverside Street will be closed as crews work on the next leg of the $153 million Mixmaster Improvement Project. 

Construction starts at 8 p.m. Friday and will go through 7 p.m. Sunday. 

Finally, some good news for drivers in Southeastern Connecticut. The Interstate 395 bridge replacement project in Waterford is done three days ahead of schedule. 

That means the highway will be open this weekend and you won't have to take a detour on Route 85. 

