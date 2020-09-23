TRAFFIC: Cheshire PD responding to fatal motor vehicle crash on Highland Avenue

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Cheshire Police have set in detours for commuters early Wednesday morning in the Highland Avenue area due to a fatal motor vehicle crash.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

One fatality has been confirmed. The victim has not been identified at this time. No word on any other injuries or the cause of the crash.

Police say the 1600 block of Highland Avenue between West Johnson Avenue and Schoolhouse Road is being detoured through Reinhard Road.

It is not known when the scene will be cleared.

Stay tuned for more info.