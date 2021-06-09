Traffic: Delays expected in Groton for ‘Tour De Noank’ 5k race

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Short delays are expected beginning Saturday, June 12 in connection with the “Tour De Noank” 5k race.

The Town of Groton announced a traffic alert in the area around the Village of Noank from 9:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Traffic delays should be cleared by noon, said Town of Groton officials.

Streets that will be affected are: