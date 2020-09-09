TRAFFIC: I-91 North in Wallingford closed due to overturned vehicle crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — CT DOT reports there is a crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-91 Northbound between Exits 14 and 15 on Wednesday morning.

The Northbound roadway is closed at Exit 13 at this time.

I-91 Southbound is seeing congestion in the same area due to the crash; the left and center lanes are closed. Delays back up to Exit 17.

DOT reported the crash just after 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police said there is at least one serious injury from the crash.

No word at this time on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

United Way of Meriden and Wallingford raises funds to help local community amid pandemic

News /

'Gil on the Go': Live from Hubbard Park in Meriden

News /

'Gil on the Go': Live from Hubbard Park in Meriden

News /

'Gil on the Go': Live from Hubbard Park in Meriden

News /

City of New Haven announces budget surplus after months of job cuts from departments across the city

News /

Amtrak service between NY and New Haven suspended after train derailment

News /
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss