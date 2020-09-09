TRAFFIC: I-91 North in Wallingford closed due to overturned vehicle crash

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — CT DOT reports there is a crash involving an overturned vehicle on I-91 Northbound between Exits 14 and 15 on Wednesday morning.

The Northbound roadway is closed at Exit 13 at this time.

I-91 Southbound is seeing congestion in the same area due to the crash; the left and center lanes are closed. Delays back up to Exit 17.

UPDATE: All northbound lanes of I-91 closed at exit 13, left and center lanes of southbound side closed. #cttraffic — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 9, 2020

DOT reported the crash just after 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police said there is at least one serious injury from the crash.

No word at this time on the cause of the crash.