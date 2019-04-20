TRAFFIC: I-91 Southbound in Windsor has reopened after an overturned vehicle accident

Photo: CT DOT

(WTNH) - Connecticut DOT reported Interstate-91 Southbound in Windsor was closed between Exits 37 and 36 because of a car accident involving an overturned motor vehicle. The DOT reported this incident on Friday, April 19 at 7:38 pm.

All lanes are open now.

There are no known injuries. There is no known cause of the accident.

