TRAFFIC: I-91 Southbound in Windsor has reopened after an overturned vehicle accident

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 08:11 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 09:22 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Connecticut DOT reported Interstate-91 Southbound in Windsor was closed between Exits 37 and 36 because of a car accident involving an overturned motor vehicle. The DOT reported this incident on Friday, April 19 at 7:38 pm.

All lanes are open now.

There are no known injuries. There is no known cause of the accident.

News 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.

