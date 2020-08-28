TRAFFIC: Overturned vehicle on I-91 North in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are responding to an overturned vehicle on I-91 North in Hartford between Exits 28 and 29.

CT DOT reports that delays back up to Exit 25. The right lane is closed.

The crash was reported to State Police around 8:24 a.m.

State Police say there are reported injuries and at least three vehicles are involved. One of the vehicles was on its side; crews have since removed it from the barrier it was resting on. No word on the cause of the crash.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.