TRAFFIC: Overturned vehicle on I-91 North in Hartford

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are responding to an overturned vehicle on I-91 North in Hartford between Exits 28 and 29.

CT DOT reports that delays back up to Exit 25. The right lane is closed.

The crash was reported to State Police around 8:24 a.m.

State Police say there are reported injuries and at least three vehicles are involved. One of the vehicles was on its side; crews have since removed it from the barrier it was resting on. No word on the cause of the crash.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Glastonbury PD investigating vandalism of monument memorializing Iraq veteran killed in action

News /

Sen. Murphy pushes for more people to get tested for Covid-19 at New Britain testing site

News /

CCSU to pay $1.75 million settlement of claims accusing campus police officers of sexual harassment, assault

News /

CT Freedom Alliance, CT parents file suit against CT Dept. of Ed over mask requirement in schools

News /

Youth sports canceled in Danbury after uptick in COVID cases

News /

Newington Parks and Rec hiring park staff, groundskeepers for seasonal help

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss