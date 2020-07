NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 9 Northbound in Newington has been closed early Friday morning due to a car accident.

According to DOT officials, Part of Route 9 Northbound between Exits 29 and 30 is closed early Friday morning for a one-car accident.

CLOSURE: NEWINGTON – Rt. 9 NB just past Exit 29 due to crash. Take Cedar St to Fenn Rd, then continue into West Hartford and get back on I-84. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/c4ZXWG7f55 — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) July 24, 2020

No word on injuries or the cause of the crash. Officials did not release an estimated time for the roads to reopen.