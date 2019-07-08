Traffic relief coming to Route 110 in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Relief is coming for a problem spot on Route 110 in Stratford.

Crews will be shifting lanes on the stretch of the busy road by Sikorsky‘s south gate.

The $1.5 million project has been talked about for more than a decade as traffic always gets backed up around there.

“I drove in gate number one, and I was blocked for about thirty minutes trying to make my right turn off the bridge,” said Daniel Schultz, President, Sikorsky. “The people of Connecticut, when you drive by here, you’re all going to be looking back at this day saying thank God we started.”

An extra crosswalk is also being added to the area to make it safer for people walking around.

All four lanes of Route 110 should stay open as work continues except during the overnight hours.