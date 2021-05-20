Traffic: Road closures expected in New Haven for firefighter’s funeral, procession

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Processions for fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. will take over the streets of New Haven and Interstate-91 North Thursday morning.

Road closures in New Haven will likely start around 8 a.m. and will last for most of the morning.

Expect partial road closures on State Street, Trumbull Street, Grand Avenue, and Hillhouse Avenue.

His funeral procession will start at 9:15 a.m. and go from fire headquarters on Olive Street, up Grove Street, a right onto Whitney Ave., to Sachem Street, and to Saint Mary’s Church on Hillhouse Avenue.

Route 34 is likely the best way to access downtown New Haven for the morning.

After the mass, there will be another longer procession as Torres will be driven up I-91 to Hartford and will be laid to rest in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The drive up will be beautiful, as firefighters from neighboring towns and cities will be parked along the way to show their support, with ladder trucks displaying American flags. The procession will end at Exit 27 in Hartford.



If you need alternate routes for traveling on I-91 North from New Haven to Hartford, here are a few we recommend: