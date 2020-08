WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police and firefighters are responding to Route 15 in Wethersfield for a fiery truck accident Monday morning.

Police say Route 15 by Arrow Road has been closed on both sides due to a motor vehicle crash involving two trucks and a fire. Officials say the fire has been put out, but the area is still blocked off as police investigate.

Power outages may affect the area.

Police say residents should avoid the area. No word on injuries.

Stay tuned for updates.