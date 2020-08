HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are on scene of a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford early Friday morning.

According to DOT officials, the right and center lanes between Exits 27 and 28 have been blocked off due to a truck accident. It’s unclear of when the roads will clear.

One lane of traffic is permitted to pass.

No word on injuries.

Stay tuned for updates.