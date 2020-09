EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — CT DOT reports there was a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-84 West between Exits 58 and 57 Tuesday morning.

DOT reported the crash at around 5:52 a.m. Tuesday. The right lane was closed for at least an hour.

State Police say there are minor injuries. No word on the cause of the crash.

E. HARTFORD – #crash on I-84 Westbound between Exits 58 and 57. The left and right lanes are closed. — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) September 29, 2020

