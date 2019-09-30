Crash involving train, car closes bridge in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are on scene of a train crash involving a car in Windsor Locks on Monday afternoon.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that the Route 140 bridge is closed from Windsor Locks to East Windsor due to a collision involving a train and a car.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen to traffic but drivers should expect delays in the area.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.