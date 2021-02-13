Railroad suspensions in place after person fatally struck by Amtrak train in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police confirm a person was struck by an Amtrak train and has died from the injuries Saturday afternoon.

The train involved, as well as another train, were stopped after the incident. Amtrak said there are no reported onboard injuries.

Service from CTrail ShoreLine East has been suspected indefinitely as a result of the incident.

Due to police activity Shore Line East train service has been suspended indefinitely. We apologize for the inconvenience. Updates will follow. 2021-02-13 14:07:06 — CTrail Shore Line East Alerts (@SLEalerts) February 13, 2021

Amtrak police are leading the investigation. Amtrak reminds the public to exercise caution around all railroad tracks and crossings.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.