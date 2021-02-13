Railroad suspensions in place after person fatally struck by Amtrak train in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police confirm a person was struck by an Amtrak train and has died from the injuries Saturday afternoon.
The train involved, as well as another train, were stopped after the incident. Amtrak said there are no reported onboard injuries.
Service from CTrail ShoreLine East has been suspected indefinitely as a result of the incident.
Amtrak police are leading the investigation. Amtrak reminds the public to exercise caution around all railroad tracks and crossings.
