Railroad suspensions in place after person fatally struck by Amtrak train in Branford

Trains
Posted: / Updated:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police confirm a person was struck by an Amtrak train and has died from the injuries Saturday afternoon.

The train involved, as well as another train, were stopped after the incident. Amtrak said there are no reported onboard injuries.

Service from CTrail ShoreLine East has been suspected indefinitely as a result of the incident.

Amtrak police are leading the investigation. Amtrak reminds the public to exercise caution around all railroad tracks and crossings.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Founder Barstool Sports wants everyone to know: New Haven is the pizza capital of the U.S.

News /

Covid-19 variant strains double in the U.S. in 12 days while Connecticut positivity low

News /

Waterbury begins taking COVID vaccine directly to "hard to reach communities"

News /

Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Berlin Turnpike in Meriden

News /

Sources: Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Berlin Turnpike in Meriden

News /

Vacant industrial buildings on Freight St. in Waterbury being demolished Friday

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss