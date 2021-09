(WTNH) — Metro-North and Amtrak are getting back up and running after the remnants of Ida did a lot of damage to the system.

MTA says it expects to restore service on the New Haven line Friday beginning at 5 a.m.

They’ll be operating on the enhanced weekend schedule.

Metro-North crews have been working all day to clear flooding and mudslide conditions, remove downed trees and debris across all of its lines.

Amtrak says it’ll resume service on the Northeast Corridor tomorrow.