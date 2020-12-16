(WTNH) — Due to the major winter storm moving across the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Metro-North has implemented early shutdowns of its service.

The shutdown advisory is for Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Metro-North says it’s employees will be spreading salt and clearing platforms and stairs of snow and ice as it accumulates.

Metro-North advises customers not to take unnecessary travel. If you must travel check https://new.mta.info/ for the latest service updates.

They anticipate returning trains to their regular schedule Thursday, but that is subject to change depending on the severity of the winter weather Thursday morning.

The trains listed below will be the last to operate for this evening, Wed., Dec. 16:

Hudson Line

Inbound: The last train departing Poughkeepsie will leave at 9:45 pm, arriving GCT at 11:43 pm, and the last train departing Croton-Harmon will leave at 10:56 pm, arriving GCT at 12:12 am.

Outbound: The last train departing GCT to Croton-Harmon will leave at 11:21 pm. The last train departing GCT to Poughkeepsie will leave at 11:44 pm.

Harlem Line

Inbound: The last train departing Southeast will leave at 10:04 pm, arriving GCT at 11:46 pm, and the last train departing North White Plains will leave at 10:58 pm, arriving GCT at 12:04 am.

Outbound: The last train departing GCT to North White Plains will leave at 11:44 pm. The last train departing GCT to Southeast will leave at 12:11 am, which will connect at Southeast with the 1:52 am train to Dover Plains.

New Haven Line

Inbound: The last train departing New Haven will leave at 9:39 pm, arriving GCT at 11:50 pm, and the last train departing Stamford will leave at 10:58 pm, arriving GCT at 12:14 am.

Outbound: The last train departing GCT to Stamford will leave at 11:37 pm. The last train departing GCT to New Haven will leave at 12:07 am, which will connect at Stamford with the 1:06 am train to New Canaan. The last train to Danbury will be the regularly scheduled 12:35 am train from South Norwalk to Danbury, connecting with the 11:26 pm train from GCT, and the last train to Waterbury will be the regularly scheduled 11:48 pm train from Bridgeport to Waterbury, connecting with the 10:02 pm train from GCT.