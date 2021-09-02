Transportation services affected by Ida flooding, damage

(WTNH) — Most forms of transportation in CT are experiencing delays or service suspensions due to Ida’s remnants causing flooding and extensive damage statewide.
Metro-North Railroad services are suspended at this time due to severe flooding across the state and in New York.
Metro-North cites flooding, downed trees, debris, and power outages caused by the severe weather as factors in suspended service.
Amtrak said trains traveling between Philadelphia and New Haven are experiencing lengthy delays. Train 67 is seeing ongoing delays.
Bradley International Airport‘s departing flights are currently scheduled to leave on time.