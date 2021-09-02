Transportation services affected by Ida flooding, damage

(WTNH) — Most forms of transportation in CT are experiencing delays or service suspensions due to Ida’s remnants causing flooding and extensive damage statewide.

Metro-North Railroad services are suspended at this time due to severe flooding across the state and in New York.

Service remains suspended due to extreme flooding conditions, downed trees, debris & power outages caused by severe weather across our entire territory.

We’re still assessing the ongoing damage caused by the storm as weather conditions remain extremely dangerous. — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) September 2, 2021

Metro-North cites flooding, downed trees, debris, and power outages caused by the severe weather as factors in suspended service.

Amtrak said trains traveling between Philadelphia and New Haven are experiencing lengthy delays. Train 67 is seeing ongoing delays.

SERVICE ALERT UPDATE: Due to ongoing severe weather conditions in the region, Trains traveling between Philadelphia (PHL) and New Haven (NHV) are experiencing lengthy delays. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) September 2, 2021

Bradley International Airport‘s departing flights are currently scheduled to leave on time.