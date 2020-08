NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Metro-North has suspended service on the New Haven line Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Officials with the commuter railroad tweeted that service on the Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines are all suspended because of the high winds and hazardous conditions from the storm.

We'll resume service as soon as conditions safely allow.

Metro-North says that train service will resume when conditions safely allow it.

