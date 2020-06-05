MTA announces plan for commuters to safely return to the rails

(WTNH)– The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has unveiled its “13-Point Action Plan for A Safe Return” as commuters return to the rails and states reopen, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTA ridership dropped more than 90 percent due to the Coronavirus but commuters are beginning to return to trains and buses as Connecticut and New York reopen.

While Connecticut is already in Phase 1, New York City’s Phase 1 of reopening begins on Monday, June 8. The MTA released their plan ahead of that to keep riders across New York City Transit, Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Rail Road safe.

According to the MTA, their plan includes:

Increased Service

Unprecedented Cleaning & Disinfecting

Mandatory Face Coverings

Enhanced Safety & Security

Nation-Leading Employee Safety Initiatives

Innovative Cleaning Solutions

Hand Sanitizer

Floor Markings, Directional Arrows and New Signage

Staggered Business Hours

2 Million Mask Contribution from State & City

Contactless Payments

New Partnership & Technology to Make System Safer

Data Dashboard

Metro-North has increased service capacity during the AM and PM peak by 26%, adding 19 trains, including three on the New Haven line. On June 15, Metro-North will also return to approximately 61% of the normal weekday service with a new schedule.

“Many of our customers from the Hudson Valley travel into New York City every day, Phase 1 for the Hudson Valley region began on May 26 and as service enhancements were implemented our priority remains the safety of each employee and customer. We thank our employees for their hard work and remind riders our railroad is to be used by essential employees only.” Catherine Rinaldi, President of Metro-North Railroad

For the MTA full 13-Point Action Plan for A Safe Return, click here.