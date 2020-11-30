Sen. Blumenthal urges Congress to provide funding to Metro-North to prevent service cuts, loss of jobs

Trains

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The President of Metro-North Railroad joined U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in calling for the federal government to provide billions of dollars in funding to prevent massive cuts to the nation’s largest commuter railroad.

Just last year, News 8 was doing stories about how tough it was to find a parking spot at the West Haven Metro North station. Now, the lot is practically empty. 

Only 20% as many people are riding Metro-North compared to a year ago. That means the railroad is only making 20% as much money off fares as it was a year ago. It has already made some cuts due to the pandemic, but the head of the railroad says, if it does not get $12 billion in federal money and soon, it will have to cut service by 50%. 

That will also mean a lot of job cuts for a railroad that directly employs more than 9,000 people. Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi says the financial ripples would extend well beyond just the railroad.

“Potential cuts to Metro-North and the MTA as a whole could cost the region more than 350,000 jobs and nearly $100 billion in economic activity next year,” Rinaldi said at a Monday morning press conference in West Haven.

Senator Richard Blumenthal was also at that press conference. He says the bill that would provide that $12 billion in federal funding is ready to be voted on in the senate, but he says republican senate leadership is keeping it from coming to a vote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Sen. Blumenthal calls on Congress to provide funding to prevent massive cuts to Metro-North

News /

One man dead after motorcycle crash in Ansonia, several roads closed in the area

News /

Avon business owner offers job to CCSU student struggling amid pandemic, loss of mother

News /

Hamden PD investigating carjacking, 2 robberies involving groups of men with guns over the weekend

News /

Small Business Saturday helps boost support for local shops during holiday season and pandemic

News /

East Haven Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss