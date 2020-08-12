State DOT officials to hand out free masks at several CT train stations

(WTNH) — The Department of Transportation is giving away free masks to train passengers Wednesday morning. Those giveaways are happening at several railroad stations across the state.

Get a free mask at the following train stations:

MORNING

Waterbury – 5:15 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Old Saybrook – 6:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Hartford – 6:15a.m. – 9:30am

New Haven – 6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

West Haven – 7:00 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Stamford – 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON

Hartford – 2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

New Haven – 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Fairfield – 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Bridgeport – 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Several State Officials including Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be at Union Station in New Haven to distribute the face masks.

The use of face coverings on public transportation was ordered by Gov. Lamont in Executive Order No. 7BB effective April 20.