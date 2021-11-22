Upgrades complete to Waterbury branch of Metro-North Railroad New Haven Line

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some upgrades to the Metro-North Waterbury branch are now complete.

The railroad has installed signals and positive train control, which detects if trains are traveling too fast and slows them down to avoid crashes.

The Waterbury branch was the last part of Metro-North without an automatic signal system.

Crews also replaced more than 13,000 rail ties to keep train tracks in good shape. The upgrades will let more trains run daily.

