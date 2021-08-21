Transportation delays, route changes announced for Sunday and Monday due to Henri

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Public transportation services in Connecticut are keeping an eye on Hurricane Henri, and are announcing service changes for Sunday and Monday in anticipation of the storm.

Metro-North will be suspending service for the entire New Haven Line, including the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury Branches, as well as service on the Wassaic Branch of the Harlem Line.

On the New Haven Line, the last two trains to depart Grand Central Terminal will be the 1:47 a.m. express train to New Haven, which is scheduled to arrive at 4:09 a.m. on Sunday, and the 1:53 a.m. local train to Stamford, which is scheduled to arrive at 3:14 a.m.

The last train to depart New Haven will be 11:35 p.m., which arrives at Grand Central at 1:46 a.m. The last train to depart Stamford with be the 12:58 a.m. local train providing connections from the New Haven train and will arrive at Grand Central at 2:13 a.m. on Sunday.

CT Transit is alerting customers that there will be possible detours or delays in service on Sunday and Monday. Customers are encouraged to consider the necessity of their travel and possible service disruptions.

Keep checking back for more travel announcements.