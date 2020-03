OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Commuters traveling on Interstate 95 in Old Lyme will see a delay early Thursday morning due to a truck accident.

DOT officials say I-95 Northbound between Exits 70 and 71 is closed because of an overturned tractor-trailer accident.

CLOSED: OLD LYME – I-95 NB, Exit 70. Traffic is having to get off Exit 70 due to an overturned TT closing this section of I-95 NB. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/AkGFeFLVCW — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) March 19, 2020

No word on injuries or when traffic will clear.

