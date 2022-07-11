MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash shut down I-291 East in Manchester early on Monday morning according to Connecticut Department of Transportation officials.

At 11:45 p.m. on Sunday evening, the South Windsor Fire Department said it was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on I-291 East just before Exit 5. The crash was initially reported as a wrong-way driver colliding with a tractor-trailer, state police confirmed.

Officials on the scene noted the tractor-trailer was blocking most of the highway and had serious front-end damage. Nearby, officials said they found a small pick-up truck with serious damage as well.

The driver in the trailer was removed from his car with minor injuries, officials said. The driver of the pickup truck was found in the car, with “injuries incompatible with life,” according to reports from the scene.

There was a large amount of debris on the highway from the collision, and about 50 gallons of diesel is actively leaking from the tractor-trailer, police said.

The highway has been shut down at I-291 Eastbound at Exit 4, officials said. State police are still investigating the scene.

