WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A part of East Aurora Street in Waterbury is closed due to a motor vehicle accident that has damaged two utility poles.

East Aurora Street is closed from Watertown Ave/RT 73 to Gear Street.

No word on when the street will open back up. There were no reported injuries.

(December 24, 2019)

Expect Traffic delays and avoid the area if possible.



Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/3zzsy4dM0u — Waterbury Police (@WaterburyPD) December 24, 2019

