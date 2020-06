NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT DOT reports there is a truck down an embankment on I-95 north near Exit 46.

The right lane is closed. Delays back up to Exit 42. The incident was reported by DOT at 3:47 p.m.

Connecticut State Police are on the scene and they said there are no injuries.

Truck Accident – NEW HAVEN #I95 North 0.15 miles before Exit 46 (LONG WHARF DR) at 6/27/2020 3:47:42 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) June 27, 2020

