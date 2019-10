NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A truck got stuck under a bridge on James Street in New Haven Wednesday morning.

Amtrak is inspecting the truck at this time.

Traffic delays are expected so people are asked to avoid the area.

#Breaking: Truck stuck on James Street in #NewHaven. It’s causing traffic troubles. Avoid the area if you can. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/mDCoREFVl9 — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) October 16, 2019

News 8 learned that it was the driver’s first day on the job.

A police source just told me this was the driver's first day on the job too. Oh man. That hurts. — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) October 16, 2019

It’s unclear when the scene is expected to clear.