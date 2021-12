GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Two lanes are closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer on I-95 southbound in Greenwich early Thursday morning.

Truck Crash – GREENWICH #I95 South 0.32 miles before I95S@End at 12/22/2021 11:02:21 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) December 23, 2021

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports the crash occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, between Exit 2 and the NY State Line.

The left and center lanes are currently closed.

