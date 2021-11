SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two lanes are closed on Route 8 northbound due to a dump truck crash in Shelton Friday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports a dump truck crash between exits 12 and 13. The right and center lanes are closed.

#cttraffic Troop I is currently on scene of a dump truck rollover on RT8 n/b prior to Exit 13 in Shelton. Only left lane of three is open; the closure is expected to take several hours for cleanup. pic.twitter.com/OhG0NhCinv — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 19, 2021

CSP tweeted only the left lane is open. CSP expects the closure to take several hours for cleanup.

This is an active investigation. Keep up to date with News 8 for the latest updates.