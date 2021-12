FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate-95 northbound is congested between exits 18 and 21 due to a jackknifed crash early Monday morning.

Truck Crash – FAIRFIELD #I95 North 0.69 miles beyond Exit 19 (CENTER ST) at 12/6/2021 4:38:41 AM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) December 6, 2021

The Connecticut Department of Transportation tweeted out that the tractor trailer crash occurred between exits 19 and 21. The right and center lanes are closed and are expected to be closed for the next few hours.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

