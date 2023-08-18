WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police say and a person is seriously injured after a vehicle caught fire on I-84 Friday morning in West Hartford.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire around 3: 02 a.m. on I-84 in the area of Exit 43. When troopers arrived on the scene, they found an occupant of the vehicle who had sustained burn injuries.

The occupant was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries. Police say initial findings show that the fire does not appear to have any criminal aspect to it.

According to CT Roads, all westbound lanes are closed on I-84 from Exits 44 to 43 due to the vehicle fire. Police tell News 8 that traffic is being diverted off of Exit 44 and are asking drivers to seek alternative routes.

Police say there is no ETA as to when the lanes will reopen at this time.

