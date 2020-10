One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — CT DOT reports there is a vehicle fire on I-95 Northbound between Exits 90-91 in Stonington Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported at around 7:25 a.m. The right lane is closed.

It is unknown when the roadway will fully reopen. Delays back up to Exit 88.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.