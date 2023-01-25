WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor-trailer crash and subsequent fluid spill closed I-91 North in Wallingford on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. As a result of the collision, a fluid spill ensued.

State police said minor injuries were reported.

I-91 northbound is mostly closed between exits 13 and 14, with only the right lane open to traffic. State police are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is on the scene assisting with the spill.

