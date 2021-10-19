Water main break on East Pattagansett Road in East Lyme, expect road closure

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– East Lyme Water Department is responding to a water main break at 76 East Pattagansett early Tuesday morning.

Report says the Water Department will be looking to close East Pattagansett Rd between Bush Hill and Hope St starting at 9 a.m. and start working after the morning rush hour and buses go through.

The Water Department is hoping to have the road reopened before the buses come through the area in the afternoon.

