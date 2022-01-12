Water main break shuts down part of Prospect Avenue in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say Prospect Avenue is closed between Park Road and Kane Street in West Hartford due to a water main break Wednesday night.

They said MDC is on scene working to resolve the issue and are asking people to avoid the area.

According to MDC, eight properties have been affected by this. They said the pipe shut down around 7:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for MDC said the ETA on restoration is between six-eight hours from that time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.