What to do if you come across a wrong-way driver

(WTNH) — A recent UConn study shows there have been over 2,500 vehicles involved in wrong-way driver accidents from January 2015 to September 2019.

The state has spent more than $5 million enlarging and adding more wrong way signs to all 700 off-ramps across the state, and still the number is going up.

Related: Interstate 95 in North Stonington reopens after triple fatal crash, victims identified

Trooper Matthew Gustafson told News 8 most drivers are drunk or high, and most accidents happen in the far left lane.

“In their head, they are thinking it’s the slow lane, and they are just moseying along. But in fact, it is the high-speed lane where you have faster cars coming at them. So, the best defense against the wrong-way driver is, as soon as the sun goes down, stay out of that left lane unless you need to be there,” he said.

Police recommend traveling in the far right slow lane, particularly, late at night and in the early morning hours when the drunk drivers tend to be out. That gives you the shoulder to pull onto should you encounter a wrong-way driver.

Related: Connecticut State Police speak about wrong-way drivers

Police also say to never turn around and follow a wrong-way driver.

Call 911 to report the wrong-way driver as soon as it is safe to do so.

It’s important to note that some wrong-way drivers, according to officials, may be experiencing a medical emergency, while some may have misunderstood the signage. Not all wrong-way drivers are under the influence.

More safety tips from the CT DOT and CT State Police here.