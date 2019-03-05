Connecticut State Police speak about wrong-way drivers

(WTNH) — Police said the tragic death of a high school football coach over the weekend came at the hands of a wrong-way driver.

Melvin Wells, who coached at both East Haven and New Haven, was struck head-on by a driver on Interstate 95 coming home from visiting his son at college.

News 8’s Bob Wilson drove down Interstate 91 in Wethersfield with Trooper Matthew Gustafson on Monday. They passed the scene of another deadly wrong-way driver accident that happened earlier this year.

He said there were more wrong-way drivers than you might think, it even happened to him on Interstate 84 in West Hartford.

Related Content: Community, son come together to remember beloved coach killed in crash

“The car was all the sudden coming at me, and she didn’t want to hit any of the other vehicles so she turned off and went to the side of the roadway into the ditch and didn’t hit any other vehicles which was the best outcome we could hope for,” he said.

The state has spent more than $5 million enlarging and adding more wrong way signs to all 700 off-ramps across the state, and still the number is going up.

Trooper Gustafson said most drivers are drunk or high, and most accidents happen in the far left lane.

“In their head, they are thinking it’s the slow lane, and they are just moseying along. But in fact, it is the high-speed lane where you have faster cars coming at them. So, the best defense against the wrong-way driver is, as soon as the sun goes down, stay out of that left lane unless you need to be there,” he said.

Police recommend traveling in the far right slow lane, particularly, late at night and in the early morning hours when the drunk drivers tend to be out. That gives you the shoulder to pull onto should you encounter a wrong-way driver.