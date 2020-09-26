1 in-person, 2 virtual students at Waterbury elementary schools test positive for COVID

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One in-person student and two virtual students in Waterbury Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, school officials said the online learners attend Bunker Hill Elementary School and Tinker Elementary School, while the in-person learner attends Margaret M Generali School.

Margaret M Generali School will remain open. The city’s contact tracing team is working to notify the necessary individuals.

The in-person students who test positive for COVID-19 are instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days. Additionally, medical documentation is required prior to a return to in-person classes.