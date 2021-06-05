2 in critical condition after crash in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that left two people in critical condition Saturday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:00 a.m. in the area of Ocean Drive West and Saddle Rock Road.

A 27-year-old Stamford resident was traveling northbound on Ocean Drive West and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle then struck a utility pole on the northeast corner of Ocean Drive West and Saddle Rock Road.

The collision caused the pole to break into two pieces in the road with downed wires. The vehicle came to a final rest in a driveway after rolling onto its passenger side striking a stone pillar.

The passenger, a 22-year-old, Bridgeport resident had to extricated by Stamford Fire. Both the operator and passenger were transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police report that both occupants are listed in critical condition at Stamford Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call (203) 977-4712.