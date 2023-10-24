NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s Morning Buzz Co-Host Natasha Lubczenko sits down with Sheryl O’Connor, Vice President of the Connecticut Technology Council and chair of the 2023 Women of Innovation committee, and Ana-Lois Davis, a high school student who is a 2023 finalist, to discuss the 18th Annual Woman of Innovation Awards kicking off this Wednesday!

Women of Innovation, a CT Tech Council program, is one of the largest networks of women in tech in Connecticut. For nearly 20 years, CTC has awarded women in various fields of technology for excellence in leadership and innovation. CTC will be celebrating 34 outstanding CT students & professional women in STEM this Fall!

To learn more about CTC’s Woman in Innovation awards or Ana-Lois’s and the other finalist stories, please visit ct.org/womenofinnovation.