23% of students are not fully engaging in online learning, New Haven Public Schools says

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dr. Iline Tracey, Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools, said 23% of students are not fully engaging in distance learning.

She said they’re tracking down the students who are not logging on.

“Truancy officers are solving those issues as we speak,” Tracey told News 8. “We have people literally knocking on doors.”

Tracey said she expects student engagement to increase as families get settled, adding that she’s not alarmed just yet.

“Not at this juncture at the start of the school year, but if it continues, then it becomes problematic.”

“We always have a subset that are not engaged for one reason or another,” said Darnell Goldson, New Haven Board of Education member. “Things going on in the household, perhaps they’ve moved, a whole bunch of things we’ll have to figure out.”

Despite the challenges, the board of education said it remains happy with the decision to keep learning remote for the first few weeks.

