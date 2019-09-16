3-year-old found by stranger after wandering away from New Haven school playground, family says

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven mother is looking for answers after she claims her 3-year-old son wandered away from his school’s playground without being seen.

The incident happened around noon on Monday at New Haven Public School’s Truman School.

The boy’s aunt told News 8 that Kryce Wright left the playground and was later found by a stranger. He was unharmed.

“I’m still unsure how this even happened and my questions are unanswered,” Kyrce’s mother, Jalean Wright, said.

School officials did not say how far the child went or how long he was gone.

Michael Pinto, Chief Operating Officer of New Haven Public Schools, said two unidentified aides are on paid leave while an investigation is ongoing.

Wright said the Connecticut Department of Children and Families has been contacted.

Wright is speaking with News 8’s Mario Boone in an exclusive interview tomorrow.