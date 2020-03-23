$300 worth of footwear stolen from store, Hamden police say

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole $300 worth of footwear.

On Friday, Hamden Police responded to Burlington Coat Factory Dixwell Avenue for the report of a larceny. Police say two men stole footwear valued at approximately $300. One of the men allegedly pushed a Loss Prevention Officer. They were last observed entering a black sports utility vehicle.

Photos of the suspects can be seen below:



Photo: Hamden Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department.