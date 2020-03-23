1  of  3
Breaking News
Two Branford residents test positive for coronavirus Police investigate after 3 people found dead in Norwalk garage Financial markets slip despite Fed announcing further intervention
Live Now
Coronavirus Alert

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

$300 worth of footwear stolen from store, Hamden police say

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hamden Police_45471

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole $300 worth of footwear.

On Friday, Hamden Police responded to Burlington Coat Factory Dixwell Avenue for the report of a larceny. Police say two men stole footwear valued at approximately $300. One of the men allegedly pushed a Loss Prevention Officer. They were last observed entering a black sports utility vehicle.

Photos of the suspects can be seen below:

Photo: Hamden Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss