Wayfair employees to protest company that operated Tornillo camp

EL PASO, Texas (CNN/KTSM Staff) — Employees at the online furniture retailer Wayfair are planning a walkout from company headquarters in Boston Wednesday.

The demonstration is intended as a protest over the company selling furniture to migrant detention facilities.

Las Week, employees learned about an order for about $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture placed by BCFS, which operates migrant facilities for the Department of Health and Human Services.

BCFS, which operated the tent facility in Tornillo from June 2018 to January 2019, is set to open a new facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas that will accommodate about 1,600 unaccompanied minors.

According to the Washington Post, employees also learned of a separate order made by BCFS in September 2018 for items that were used in the Tornillo facility.

Last Friday, more than 500 employees sent a letter to senior management, asking the company to stop doing business with BCFS.

They are also asking Wayfair to donate all profits made from the sale of the furniture to BCFS to RAICES, a nonprofit legal aid that helps to reunite families at the border.

Wayfair later sent a letter back to employees — saying it still plans to sell to BCFS. A Twitter account created Tuesday morning had nearly 19k followers in less than 24-hours.

