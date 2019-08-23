76-year-old man arrested after 2 boats collide on Bantam Lake

MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 76-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a multi-boat collision on Bantam Lake.

On Friday, officers announced the arrest of Torrington resident John Sangster.

Only minor injuries were reported in the crash, which happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officers charged Sangster, who they said was at fault, with first-degree reckless boating, failure to maintain a proper lookout, and two counts of failure to wear PFD for a child 12 or under.

News 8’s Bob Wilson said a couple of teenage lifeguards jumped from their chairs and swam more than a quarter of a mile to rescue the boaters.