8 Things To Do This Weekend: Eagle Watches, CT Wine Trail & Wedding Showcase

(WTNH) – Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for activities.

Enjoy a winter hike or go cross country skiing through beautiful Cockaponset State Forest, one of the largest parks in Connecticut.

Go Eagle Watching Saturday along the Connecticut River with an expert from the Audubon Shop. Learn the majestic bird’s natural history.

Head to Hilltop Farm on Saturday for an introduction to bird watching. Learn birding terms and how to record sightings.

On Saturday, participate in Family Race Day at Powder Ridge. Register in advance. There’s also Interstellar Night and Rail Jam on Sunday.

Channel your Olympic spirit on Sunday at Ski Sundown by trying out the Nastar racing course. There will be medals, face painting and even a DJ.

Check out the Connecticut Winter Wine Trail by picking up a free passport at a participating winery. Get it stamped for a chance to win great prizes.

The New Britain Museum of American Art has launched a unique virtual reality exhibition – called New/Now by Shantell Martin…an online experience.

If you’re getting hitched – on Sunday, head to the Annual Wedding Showcase at Saint Clements Castle for one-stop planning. Register online in advance.

Send information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend!