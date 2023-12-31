The pattern change came just in time! Yesterday featured clouds and some sun with scattered showers and flurries at times as a cold front approached from the NW. Now that the front has passed through CT, except cooler and sunnier weather to take shape to end the year and kick off 2024!

Today and New Years Day looks great with highs in the low 40s, lows in the 20s and dry with sun! There’s an outside chance at a passing flurry overnight NYE but no major issues are expected at all. The pattern for most of the 1st week of 2024 looks sunny and dry with highs in the low 40s.

There’s a few systems to watch. Once as we close out the week (Thursday) and another later in the weekend.

With colder air in place, wintry precip would be possible with both systems if they did get close enough. Plenty of time to track.

New Years Eve (Today): Sunny with a bit of a breeze. Highs in the low 40s, feeling like the 30s with a bit of wind.

Tonight: Chilly, cloudy with a random flurry for the ball drop. Lows around 30.

New Years Day: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and or snow possible. Highs in the mid 40s

Friday: Mainly sunny, cold! Highs in the upper 30s

Saturday: lots of sun, cold! Highs in the upper 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with a possible storm nearby. Highs in the 30s.